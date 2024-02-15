Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Position Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853,708 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Huntington Bancshares worth $8,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

