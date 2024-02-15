Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $4.76 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $4.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.58. The consensus estimate for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ current full-year earnings is $16.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $280.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $280.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total transaction of $592,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,675.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total value of $592,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,643 shares of company stock worth $965,381. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HII. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,456,000 after purchasing an additional 735,356 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5,658.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 684,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,655,000 after purchasing an additional 672,353 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 445.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 459,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,198,000 after purchasing an additional 375,553 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,401,000 after purchasing an additional 126,740 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 171,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,085,000 after purchasing an additional 124,685 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

