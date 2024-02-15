Hydro One Limited (H) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 28th

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.296 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Hydro One Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:H opened at C$40.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.43. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$32.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hydro One

In other news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo bought 12,800 shares of Hydro One stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$39.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,573.76. Insiders own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hydro One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.89.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Stories

