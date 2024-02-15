i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) PT Lowered to $23.00 at BMO Capital Markets

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IIIV. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.83.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IIIV

i3 Verticals Stock Up 2.9 %

i3 Verticals stock opened at $19.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $659.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.43 and a beta of 1.53. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $27.44.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $96.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.16 million. i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 0.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,396,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 166.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 621,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after buying an additional 388,721 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,807,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in i3 Verticals by 27.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 937,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 252,439 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About i3 Verticals

(Get Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.