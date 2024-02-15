Iain William Stewart Sells 53,700 Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Stock

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Iain William Stewart sold 53,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.18, for a total transaction of C$1,728,066.00.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE MFI opened at C$25.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.97. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a 52 week low of C$22.73 and a 52 week high of C$31.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Maple Leaf Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is currently -65.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MFI. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.86.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

