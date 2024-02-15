IAMGOLD (IAG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) will release its earnings data on Friday, February 16th.

IAMGOLD Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.65. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $3.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. CIBC increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 492.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,284,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth $12,557,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,687,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146,200 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth $7,776,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 416.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

