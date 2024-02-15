IAMGOLD (IAG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Friday, February 16th.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IAG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,880 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,836 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

