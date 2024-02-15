IAMGOLD (IAG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Shares of IAG stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

