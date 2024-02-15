Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Short Interest Update

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 15,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the first quarter worth $2,271,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter worth $574,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 15.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Idaho Strategic Resources stock opened at €6.75 ($7.26) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Idaho Strategic Resources has a 12-month low of €4.47 ($4.81) and a 12-month high of €7.10 ($7.63). The company has a market cap of $82.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

