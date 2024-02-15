IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) CEO Sells $1,072,785.78 in Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 23,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $1,072,785.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,870,973.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of IDYA opened at $46.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.83. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.73.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading

