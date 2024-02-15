IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) CEO Sells $1,072,785.78 in Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 23,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $1,072,785.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,870,973.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of IDYA opened at $46.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.83. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.50.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
