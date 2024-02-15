IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,198,000 after purchasing an additional 97,303 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,428,000 after purchasing an additional 214,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,862,000 after acquiring an additional 66,660 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,447,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,734,000 after acquiring an additional 93,073 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.1 %

IDXX stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $560.87. The stock had a trading volume of 18,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,525. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $543.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $579.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on IDXX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,288 shares of company stock worth $34,600,528. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

