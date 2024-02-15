IDT (NYSE:IDT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.00

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $35.73, with a volume of 5570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.67.
IDT Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $887.90 million, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.96.
IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $301.21 million for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.74%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in IDT by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of IDT by 560.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of IDT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in IDT during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of IDT by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 53,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.
IDT Company Profile
IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IDT
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.