IDT (NYSE:IDT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.00

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $887.90 million, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.96.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $301.21 million for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.74%.

In other news, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $100,592.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,913. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in IDT by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of IDT by 560.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of IDT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in IDT during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of IDT by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 53,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

