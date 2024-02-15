IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Hits New 52-Week High at $99.68

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $99.68 and last traded at $98.32, with a volume of 18400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.99.

IES Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.77.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 26.83%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 13,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $1,131,671.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,607,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,685,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $2,627,509.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,428,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,940,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 13,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $1,131,671.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,607,661 shares in the company, valued at $953,685,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 161,175 shares of company stock worth $14,059,084 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IESC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in IES by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of IES by 49.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of IES by 1,078.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

