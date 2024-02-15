ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,796,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,504,000 after buying an additional 703,117 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 282,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ImmunoGen by 890.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 150,652 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in ImmunoGen by 38.6% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 283,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 79,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

Shares of ImmunoGen stock remained flat at $31.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.77.

Insider Activity at ImmunoGen

In related news, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 78,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,255,479.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,156,704. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

