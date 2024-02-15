IndiGG (INDI) Trading Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and $22,144.14 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IndiGG has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

