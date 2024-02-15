Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Hits New 1-Year High at $113.79

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $113.79 and last traded at $113.53, with a volume of 58289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Ingredion Stock Up 2.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.57 and its 200-day moving average is $102.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INGR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Ingredion by 414.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

