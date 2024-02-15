InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target Raised to $34.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 48.47% from the stock’s previous close.

INMD has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

InMode stock opened at $22.90 on Thursday. InMode has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 2.22.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. InMode had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that InMode will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

