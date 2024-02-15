Insider Buying: Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) CFO Buys $349,000.00 in Stock

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Kociancic bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $349.00 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at $8,980,817. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $371.04 on Thursday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $331.08 and a 1 year high of $417.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $369.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.88.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EG. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $484.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.67.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

