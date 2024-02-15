Insider Buying: Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Director Buys 33,500 Shares of Stock

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) Director James Fowler purchased 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 216,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,783.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James Fowler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, James Fowler purchased 30,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 70.74% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

LUMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.81.

Institutional Trading of Lumen Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Recommended Stories

