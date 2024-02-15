Insider Buying: Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Director Purchases 5,004 Shares of Stock

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Martin Tuchman acquired 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.52 per share, with a total value of $157,726.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,835.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Martin Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Martin Tuchman acquired 2,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Martin Tuchman acquired 40 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.65 per share, with a total value of $1,226.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Martin Tuchman acquired 2,047 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $65,504.00.

NASDAQ:BPRN traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $32.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,151. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average of $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $204.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.61. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $38.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Princeton Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 5,766.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 528.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Princeton Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, paycheck protection program, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans.

