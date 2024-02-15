Insider Buying: Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Director Acquires $88,553.43 in Stock

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) Director David S. Jones bought 8,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $88,553.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,937.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.81. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The company has a market cap of $372.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shore Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHBI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

SHBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

