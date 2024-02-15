Insider Selling: ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) President Sells $730,525.26 in Stock

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) President Randolph C. Blazer sold 7,746 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $730,525.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 107,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,178,218.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $95.22 on Thursday. ASGN Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.27 and a 12 month high of $98.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.49.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the second quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ASGN by 156.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ASGN by 7.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASGN by 18.4% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASGN shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on ASGN to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ASGN to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ASGN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ASGN to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

