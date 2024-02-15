Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $5,505,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,351,461.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cloudflare Trading Up 4.5 %

NET opened at $104.40 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.04.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 6,065.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.