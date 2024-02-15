Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $1,368,160.50 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 17,070 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,368,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Desiree Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 5th, Desiree Coleman sold 8,952 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $716,607.60.
- On Wednesday, January 31st, Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $186,315.08.
Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance
Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $89.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $89.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.
