Insider Selling: HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) CFO Sells $53,389.68 in Stock

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) CFO Shane Maltbie sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $53,389.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,994.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
HilleVax Stock Up 3.9 %
HLVX stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75. HilleVax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of HilleVax by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Catalys Pacific LLC bought a new stake in HilleVax during the fourth quarter worth about $21,009,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in HilleVax by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 75,422 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in HilleVax by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in HilleVax by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
