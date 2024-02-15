Insider Selling: HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) CFO Sells $53,389.68 in Stock

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) CFO Shane Maltbie sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $53,389.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,994.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HilleVax Stock Up 3.9 %

HLVX stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75. HilleVax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of HilleVax by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Catalys Pacific LLC bought a new stake in HilleVax during the fourth quarter worth about $21,009,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in HilleVax by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 75,422 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in HilleVax by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in HilleVax by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on HilleVax in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

