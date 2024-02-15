Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells 665 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 665 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $11,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at $93,000. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

