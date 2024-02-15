Insider Selling: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) COO Sells $180,100.77 in Stock

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $180,100.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,420.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $191.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.09. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $164.79 and a 12-month high of $215.79.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $326.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.86 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 738.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

