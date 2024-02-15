Insider Selling: RegTech Open Project plc (LON:RTOP) Insider Sells £43,590.52 in Stock

RegTech Open Project plc (LON:RTOP – Get Free Report) insider Alessandro Zamboni sold 47,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.16), for a total transaction of £43,590.52 ($55,052.44).

RegTech Open Project Trading Down 13.1 %

LON RTOP opened at GBX 4.99 ($0.06) on Thursday. RegTech Open Project plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3.55 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 314 ($3.97).

Get RegTech Open Project alerts:

About RegTech Open Project

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

RegTech Open Project plc operates as an independent fintech company in Italy, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It develops Orbit Open Platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service solution and proprietary operational resiliency platform to navigate regulatory landscape and maintain stable operating environment.

Receive News & Ratings for RegTech Open Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RegTech Open Project and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.