Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CFO Sells $29,435.12 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $29,435.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 451,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,576.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ZNTL opened at $11.95 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.