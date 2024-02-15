Insider Selling: Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) CEO Sells $4,284,708.24 in Stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd A. Adams sold 129,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,284,708.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,550 shares in the company, valued at $60,451,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $356.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZWS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.