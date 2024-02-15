InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on InspireMD from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get InspireMD alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NSPR

InspireMD Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at InspireMD

Shares of NSPR opened at $2.68 on Monday. InspireMD has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00.

In other news, Director Gary S. Roubin bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 438,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,422.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InspireMD

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the second quarter worth $36,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in InspireMD during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of InspireMD during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.