Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.21

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.21 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

Intact Financial Stock Up 7.2 %

TSE IFC opened at C$223.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$205.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$201.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$182.01 and a 52 week high of C$223.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IFC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Desjardins raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$232.00 to C$252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$231.50.

Intact Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.