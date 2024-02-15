Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) SVP Douglas Foley Sells 7,070 Shares of Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $962,156.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,742.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Douglas Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.7 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $136.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $136.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.25.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

