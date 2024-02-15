Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Given New $153.00 Price Target at Barclays

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $148.00 to $153.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.7 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $136.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $136.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $295,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,600 shares of company stock worth $15,249,356 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,919,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,162,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,188,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,693,000 after buying an additional 525,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,825,000 after buying an additional 480,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.