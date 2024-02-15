International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,400 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the January 15th total of 252,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of THM stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 1.13. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42.

In other International Tower Hill Mines news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. acquired 2,268,256 shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,198,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,371,326.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THM. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 32,559 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

