Internet Computer Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6.39 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $13.93 or 0.00026670 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion and $177.41 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00080272 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00019619 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006781 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 514,622,225 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,504,883 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

