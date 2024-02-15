Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Hits New 52-Week High at $664.83

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $664.83 and last traded at $658.74, with a volume of 155889 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $657.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.67.

Intuit Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $184.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.82, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $620.56 and a 200 day moving average of $558.59.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 101,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,730,000 after acquiring an additional 36,299 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,974,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,852,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

