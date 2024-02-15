InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.660-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE IVT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.59. 54,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,662. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 628.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. InvenTrust Properties has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,150.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional Trading of InvenTrust Properties

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $2,675,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 7,900.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 33,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Featured Articles

