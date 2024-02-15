Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Tenet Healthcare (THC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC):

2/9/2024 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $94.00 to $104.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2024 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2024 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $92.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2024 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2024 – Tenet Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of THC stock opened at $87.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $49.76 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.84 and a 200-day moving average of $70.91.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

