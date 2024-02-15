Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of NVTA opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65. Invitae has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $2.34.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 501.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

