Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.82-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.87. Invitation Homes also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.820-1.900 EPS.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $32.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,675. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.39.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

