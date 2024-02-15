Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.820-1.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Invitation Homes also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.82-1.90 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INVH. Jefferies Financial Group raised Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.39.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INVH

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.7 %

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.56. 1,364,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,232,276. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,483,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,788,000 after buying an additional 997,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,153,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.