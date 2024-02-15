IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Lowered to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.85.

IQV opened at $243.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $243.82.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $2,994,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,766,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

