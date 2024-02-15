IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $251.00 at Robert W. Baird

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $226.00 to $251.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.15.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE IQV traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $242.76. 213,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,810. IQVIA has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $243.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.27. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.