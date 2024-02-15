iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the January 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $108.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRTC
Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,467,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 30.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,288,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,732,000 after purchasing an additional 539,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 259.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 548,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,972,000 after purchasing an additional 395,570 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 22.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,962,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,997,000 after buying an additional 359,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,163,000.
iRhythm Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.17. 38,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,843. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.96. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 1.33.
iRhythm Technologies Company Profile
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iRhythm Technologies
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- What is a Dividend King?
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.