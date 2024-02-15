iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the January 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $108.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRTC

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $745,691.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,041.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,467,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 30.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,288,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,732,000 after purchasing an additional 539,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 259.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 548,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,972,000 after purchasing an additional 395,570 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 22.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,962,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,997,000 after buying an additional 359,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,163,000.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.17. 38,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,843. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.96. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 1.33.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.