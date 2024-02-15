Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CEO Sells $2,699,979.36 in Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $2,699,979.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 832,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,691,475.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $743,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 95.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 69,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 214,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,406,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,437,000 after acquiring an additional 668,694 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

