Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CMO Michael Shetzline Sells 38,618 Shares of Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $588,538.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 56,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 68,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

