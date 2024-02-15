Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Insider Sells $722,071.20 in Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) insider Minardo John sold 47,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $722,071.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $15.45 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRWD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 28,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

