iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of IEF opened at $93.89 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.47 and a 200-day moving average of $93.52.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
