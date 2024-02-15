iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lowered by Altiora Financial Group LLC

Altiora Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 518,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,843,000 after acquiring an additional 21,794 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,269,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after acquiring an additional 186,384 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 77.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 612,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $502.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,659. The company has a market cap of $389.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $505.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $481.66 and its 200-day moving average is $456.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

